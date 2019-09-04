Telly tattle: Kareena Kapoor is reliving memories; Tara From Satara has a new addition

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Geeta Kapur will be seen recreating Bole Chudiyaan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in the upcoming episode of Dance India Dance. Kapur has earlier worked with the actor in Asoka (2001) and Veere Di Wedding (2018).

On the work front, Kareena has been shooting for Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan. The Veere Di Wedding actress plays the role of a cop in the film, which also stars Radhika Madan. Apart from these projects, Kareena has Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Johar's Takht with Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt.

So much drama



Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic was so disappointed after forgetting her steps during her Nach Baliye 9 act that she walked off the stage without hearing the judges' remarks. Judge Ahmed Khan gave her an earful for her unprofessional behaviour.

Natasa is known for her special number titled, 'Dance Dance' in Arjun Rampal's film, Daddy, and has also appeared in the popular track, DJ Vale Babu by Badshah. Natasa has done a track in Prakhash Jha's film Satyagraha and has been featured in many ads. Natasa was last seen in Fukrey Returns' Mehbooba song.

Making an entry



Ashwini Koul

The cast of Tara From Satara will have a new addition in Ashwini Koul. Last seen on Warrior High, he will essay the role of Rahul. The makers are yet to decide how Koul's character will affect Roshni Walia's track in the show.

Slambook



Anjana Sukhani

One thing you won't share with anyone?

My toothbrush.

Your guilty pleasure movie that you wouldn't accept publicly?

Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

The last nightmare you had?

That I was drowning.

One thing you are guilty of?

Going into a cocoon when things get difficult.

One actor you hope for a gay encounter with?

Blake Lively.

