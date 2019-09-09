Telly tattle: Manuj Nagpal's acting debut; Zuber K Khan balances TV and films

After teaching martial arts and clicking portfolios of stars, Manuj Nagpal now makes his acting debut in the fantasy thriller, Vish. His look has been inspired by Ranveer Singh's get-up as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. "My character has supernatural powers and is on a revenge-seeking mission after being cheated," he says.

Balance it out

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Naagin 3 actor Zuber K Khan is big-screen bound with Rajiv Walia's Dhadke Dil Baar Baar. He says, "Telly actors like Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur and Vikrant Massey are bagging meaty roles in films. The gap between small and big screen stars has reduced." Khan is keen to balance television assignments with Bollywood outings. He was earlier seen in films like Lekar Hum Deewana Dil (2014) and Dosti Ke Side Effects earlier this year.

TV celebs stand by Aarey

BMC's Tree Authority recently cleared the proposal for cutting or transplanting 2,702 trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony for the Metro-3 car shed. TV actors share their thoughts about this news.

Ssharad Malhotra says, "A big no for the axing of the Aarey colony trees. I consider these an oasis in this concrete jungle city of ours called Mumbai. We need to nurture, protect, save and preserve this green patch at any cost, as this is very essential for our well-being and also very soothing for all our senses too. The local government and the concerned authorities should take adequate and firm steps in saving this beautiful green patch of 2,702 trees."

Ira Sone shared, "I think for the sake of infrastructure, we should not cut down trees because we are anyway facing pollution and air quality is dropping massively, which is a global issue. With trees being cut down, the oxygen levels can go down, I think there can be a smart way in planning an alternative solution. Every show I have shot has been in film city, it's like a second home and I wish to preserve that space. I hope something can be done about it."

