Telly tattle: Amit Sarin gets rid of facial fuzz; Zooey Deschanel and husband call it quits

Telly actor Amit Sarin, who was seen on shows like Kkusum, Doli Saja Ke and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins has shifted base to the US. He is now working on his maiden production, Tiger Heart, which will be helmed by Anaconda director Dwight Little. For years, he had been sporting facial fuzz, but recently went clean. He says, "After a long time, I shaved. My manager and partner saw footage of my television shows online and insisted that I get rid of the fuzz. It has been almost two years since I moved to Los Angeles. This is the first time they are seeing me clean-shaven. They are liking it. The biggest compliment came from my wife Vineesha. She told me that I reminded her of my Kkusum days," he says.

New Girl actor Zooey splits from husband

Zooey Deschanel of New Girl fame has announced separation from husband Jacob Pechenik after four years of marriage. In a statement, the couple’s representative said the two will continue to remain "friends, business partners" and "co-parents" to their two children—daughter Elsie Otter and son Charlie Wolf. "After much discussion and a long period of contemplation, we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," they said. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time," they added. Deschanel, 39, and Pechenik, 47, got married after in June 2015 after getting engaged in January the same year. Deschanel was previously married to Death Cab For Cutie lead singer Ben Gibbard.

