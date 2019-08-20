Telly Tattle: Priyank Sharma mobbed by female fans; Karan Patel misses home

television

Priyank Sharma had been to the Maldives to perform Eid festivities while Karan Patel is missing his family as he is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi

Priyank Sharma

Priyank Sharma, who travelled to the Maldives to perform for Eid festivities, was mobbed by female fans. "It was scary and overwhelming seeing so many people waiting to meet me. Fans would follow me to take a selfie. This was a first for me," says the actor.

Missing home

Karan Patel, who is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi’s next edition in Bulgaria, is missing his family and friends. A source reveals, "Karan started feeling homesick on day two. He calls home at least five times a day."

New entrant

Last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Deepraj Rana is set to join the cast of Muskaan as an antagonist. He will be seen making life hell for the protagonist and her love interest, Raunak. The actor will start shooting today.

Sanjay Kohli's comedy mantra

Making people laugh is no easy feat and who would explain the challenges better than the producer of hit comedy shows Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, Sanjay Kohli. Sanjay whose show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is also on-air, says that they have been meticulous, creative and lucky with all their shows. "Comedy is the most difficult genre to do and I think one episode of comedy equals five episodes of a daily soap. We have done many award-winning soaps too. The fame of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Jijaji Chhat Per Hain and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a great thing and Happu has broken all the records as expected," he says.

He adds, "As for the challenges, to come up with something new is a big one. In a daily soap, I can bring in drama and sustain. But in comedy, I have to maintain the laughter and fun quotient and being the number one show since the last five years is indeed a commendable job."

'Proposal Goals' on Patiala Babes

Patiala Babes showcases the bond between mother and daughter and their ever-growing relationship. The show is now taking a new turn and is entering into a phase where Hanuman Singh played by Aniruddh Dave will propose to Babita played by Paridhi Sharma for marriage in an unusual manner. Hanuman will route his proposal through her daughter Mini played by Ashnoor Kaur.

When Hanuman gets to know that Babita is moving out of his house and relocating in the same city, he decides to propose to her for marriage.

