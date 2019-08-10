Telly tattle: Saumya Tandon's bookish dream; Vishal Dadlani turns judge again

television

Saumya Tandon soon to open a book club while Vishal Dadlani gets finalised as a judge for Indian Idol 11.

Saumya Tandon

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor Saumya Tandon is a voracious reader. She is finally realising her dream of opening a book club at home. She will be inviting friends and colleagues from the industry for readings and discussions about authors. Keep the smartphones behind.

Judge again

Vishal Dadlani is the first judge to be finalised for Indian Idol 11. The singer-composer was part of the jury in the last season, too. Shooting for the music reality show is slated to begin in September. There is speculation that Anu Malik will be back as judge. Last year, he had to opt out after he was called out in the #MeToo movement.

Naezy's big day song

Naezy turns a year older today. As a birthday gift to fans, the rapper is launching his new single, Rukhta Nah. The video, which he also directed, was shot in London. It will be a working birthday for him. "I will be a guest judge on MTV Hustle. In the evening, I will be flying off to Chandigarh for a show," he says. He prefers spending birthdays doing what he loves — rapping on stage.

