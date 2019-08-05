Telly Tattle: Toral Rasputra's mythological way; Makarand Deshpande looks unrecognisable

television

Toral Rasputa is on screen with a fresh role. She will be next seen in Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishnodevi

Toral Rasputra

Toral Rasputra returns to the small screen with the mythological, Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishnodevi. The actor will be seen playing the character of Queen Samriddhi. As it is not the typical saas-bahu drama, the Mere Sai actor finds it a refreshing experience. The cast and crew also visited Vaishno Devi to seek blessings.

Sona kitna Sona hai!

Telly actor Priyansh Jora is thrilled that he got a chance to work with Sonakshi Sinha in his Bollywood debut, Khandaani Shafakhana. Jora, who was seen on the small screen, in shows like Tu Mera Hero, Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya and 24, came to Mumbai in 2012 from Delhi chasing his dream to be an actor. It was a long wait before he bagged a role in Shilpi Dasgupta’s film, but it was well worth it.

Is this Mak?

Small screen actor Ekta Kaul shared a picture with Makarand Deshpande, which made us do a double take. Without his trademark facial fuzz, Mak looks unrecognisable. His new look has taken years off his age. The theatre actor-director will be seen in the upcoming film, Chicken Curry Law. Is this Deshpande’s look for a new project? Or has he decided to go clean now?

What comes ahead for Jaat Na Pucho Prem Ki's negative Mridul Kumar



Mridul Kumar (Picture courtesy/sourced by PR)

Mridul Kumar who plays Lakhan Pandey for the show, Jaat Na Pucho Prem Ki aired on &tv, one of the pivotal roles, is all set to bring a twist in the storyline of the show. The show is conceptualised from one of the very famous Marathi films, Sairat.

Mridul quoted, "I am very excited for the upcoming plot as this is going to be a turning point in the storyline. Also, we have been shooting the promo videos for the same which will be aired soon."

Stay tuned to the show to know what Lakhan Pandey has on his plate.

