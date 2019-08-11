Telly tattle: Sharad Malhotra on honeymoon; Ravi Dubey shoots for Jamai Raja 2.0

television

Sharad Malhotra, who tied the knot with the fashion designer, in April was busy with his shoot commitments, so could not take time out earlier. The couple has planned a long trip

Ssharad Malhotra with wife Ripci Bhatia

Loved-up in Europe

Sharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia are honeymooning in Europe. The telly actor, who tied the knot with the fashion designer, in April was busy with his shoot commitments, so could not take time out earlier. The couple has planned a long trip. "It was Ripci's idea to go to Europe. So I decided to club both our honeymoon and her birthday celebrations. We intend to travel across Switzerland and Germany," says Malhotra, who is currently seen in Muskaan. "I finally managed to get some days off from my shoot."



Aniruddh Dave

B-Town call

Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave features in the Rajeev Khandelwal-starrer Pranaam, which released last week. The film deals with student activism, so it was an eyeopener for him. Dave shares a common link with Khandelwal. As both are from Jaipur, the two would often end up talking about their growing up days in the Pink City.



Ravi Dubey

Second act

Ravi Dubey is in Puducherry shooting for Jamai Raja 2.0. The television show's reboot will be a web show. It will drop on a leading digital platform. Dubey shared the news on social media. The actor is also hosting a reality show for mechanics in India.The four-part series will document the journey of 16 car and bike mechanics.

Full of gratitude

Amal Sehrawat, who plays the role of Jagga in Choti Sardagini, loves being part of the show. He is happier these days as Choti Sardarni has ranked as the numero uno. He says, "The TRP in four weeks increased from 1.1 to 2.1. it is the number one show and my second show after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and coincidentally both have climbed the top slot this week. I am full of gratitude today. I can't express my happiness in words.

Also Read: Telly tattle: Saumya Tandon's bookish dream; Vishal Dadlani turns judge again

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates