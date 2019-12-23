Telly Tattle: Shefali Jariwala's family wants to spread cheer in Bigg Boss 13 house

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Seeing the ugly fights in the Bigg Boss 13 house, the family of contestant Shefali Jariwala want to cheer her. They have approached the makers of Bigg Boss to send her a Christmas gift, a video featuring her pet dog and nieces whom she misses the most. Hopefully, Santa Claus will visit the house.

The latest season on the reality show is turning out to be the most controversial one. The constant fights have even left Salman Khan angry. Recently there were several reports that Salman Khan wants to leave the show due to contestants' abusive behaviour. However, Salman has now clarified that he wasn't angry on the contestants (Read more).

Two add-ons

Kunal Madhiwala and Vinod Pal are the new additions to the long-running soap, Kumkum Bhagya. Madhiwala plays Shera, a thief, and Pal will be seen as Raja, a gang leader Though the two have been seen on several soaps, they are kicked about being a part of Kumkum Bhagya. "My character changes the course of things in the storyline. It is a big break for me," says Pal. "I am fortunate to join the likes of Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia on the show," adds Pal.

A twist in the tale

Malhar Pandya is all set to play the parallel lead to Shiv (Karam Rajpal) in Manmohini. The show’s second season, which began recently with a new cast, will see Pandya essay Ram (Ankit Siwach) and Siya’s (Garima S Rathore) son on the show. His entry will bring a new twist in the plot. Pandya will enter Manmohini in the New Year.

