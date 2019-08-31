Telly tattle: Surbhi Jyoti can't take her eyes off Salman; Bigg Boss calling for Dalljiet Kaur

television

Surbhi Jyoti's fanatic moment with Salman Khan while Dalljiet Kaur gets approached for Bigg Boss

Salman Khan and Surbhi Jyoti

Qubool Hai actor Surbhi Jyoti, who features in the Bigg Boss promos along with host Salman Khan, could not take her eyes off him during the shoot. "He is so perfect," she says. Jyoti is keen to see telly actors Varun Toorkey, Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna in Bigg Boss as they are fun-loving and can entertain the housemates.

In related news, Amrit Manthan actor Angad Hasija was approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. The actor turned down the offer as he is not comfortable being on the show. Hasija can't see himself resorting to the histrionics required in the house. He'd rather concentrate on his work, which includes the web series, Ishq Aaj Kal.

House matters

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor Dalljiet Kaur has quit the show. It is being said that she has been approached for Bigg Boss 13. Instead of leaving the makers in the lurch at the last minute, she felt it was better to bow out gracefully and give them time to find a replacement. Kaur will also be seen in a cameo in the upcoming show, Haiwaan. Dalljiet was formerly married to TV actor Shaleen Bhanot with whom she has a son, Jaydon.

