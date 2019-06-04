Temperatures may drop marginally in Mumbai

national

There has been a marginal drop in the temperatures as some rains have already occurred. Now, it may be possible that Maharashtra may receive rainfall in the next 24-48 hours

Representational image

Maharashtra would see more rainy days in the coming days because of the Trough. The trough extending from East Bihar up to South Karnataka across Vidarbha and Telangana.

According to Skymet, isolated rain and thundershowers may occur in parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada and South Maharashtra, which includes Nagpur, Parbhani, Latur, Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara.

A cloud cover was enhanced in the morning on Tuesday in districts such as Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad because of another feeble trough which is extending over Konkan and Goa coast.

Clouds over Indian region at 0530 hours IST of 04.06.2019 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 4, 2019

Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather said that the pre-monsoon rainfall in the country was the second lowest in 65 years. "This has been the second driest pre-monsoon season in the last 65 years, with the lowest being recorded in 2012 when countrywide cumulative rainfall deficiency had mounted to 31 per cent," Skymet Weather said.

Residents are continuously battling uneasy and humid weather conditions. However, a marginal drop is expected in the temperatures of all the four meteorological divisions of Maharashtra.

