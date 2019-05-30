Maharashtra heat: Mercury touches 48 degree Celsius in Chandrapur
The weather forecasting agency has warned that a heat wave may further rise in the coming days. Areas such as Brahmpuri and Amravati also recorded a high temperature of 47.5 and 46.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, apart from Chandrapur
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department said that the mercury sizzled at 48 degrees Celsius in Chandrapur on Wednesday. Mercury soared high in isolated parts of Maharashtra as a heat wave gripped the region leading to a water crisis and also affecting crops.
The weather forecasting agency has warned that a heat wave may further rise in the coming days. Areas such as Brahmpuri and Amravati also recorded a high temperature of 47.5 and 46.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, apart from Chandrapur.
However, in Andhra Pradesh, heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds hit Vijayawada on Wednesday providing relief from the sweltering heat and lowering temperatures considerably. As YSR Congress Party chief Jaganmohan Reddy was set to take oath as the new chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, the sudden change in weather has affected the preparations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, the venue of the swearing in.
Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph prevailed over the Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal. Squally weather prevailed over the southeast Arabian Sea. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into this area for the next few days.
