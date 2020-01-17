Thalaivi: Arvind Swami looks like a spitting image of actor-politician MGR in the first look

The Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi, is making all the right noises ever since it has been announced. First, Kangana Ranaut shocked everyone with her first look as the late actor-turned-politician, slipping into her character with an impressive resemblance. Fans couldn't recognise the actress for a while when she arrived in the teaser as the politician and there cannot be a greater compliment for any actor.

And now, another actor has shared his first look from the film and it is as impressive. We are talking about Arvind Swami, who will be essaying the role of Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran, better known as MGR. Today being his 103rd birth anniversary, Swami not only shared his look from the biopic but even paid tribute to the iconic figure.

Here it is:

Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020

Thalaivi is one of the most ambitious and audacious films and roles of Ranaut's career and it could be a game-changer for her and the entire team who have worked tirelessly to tell an inspiring story. Jayalalithaa's journey from films to politics isn't known to everyone, and this is one tale that ought to be seen and heard on a large scale. The drama is directed by A.L. Vijay and also stars Priyamani as V.K. Sasikala. The biographical drama was announced last year in February on the occasion of Jayalalithaa's birthday.

All set to release on June 26, Thalaivi has all the changes to be one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates