Thane college ropes in 125 villagers to make one lakh solar diyas

Representational Image

Around 125 underprivileged and handicapped people came together to make around 1 lakh solar diyas. The aim was to spread the message of an eco-friendly Diwali and the people who worked on them are from areas like Mokhada, Jawhar and Shahapur.

Armiet College, Thane, had taken up the initiative to provide employment to the poor and the handicapped. Lavendra Bothra, trustee of the college, said, "For the past few years, we have been thinking about starting this, and this year, we were finally able to do it. Through solar diyas, we can save a lot of oil that is wasted in regular diyas."

He added, "We approached many villages and most showed an interest in joining us. We provided training and material. With the help of these 125 people, we have been able to make more than 1 lakh diyas that we will sell at nominal rates. The profits will be shared by everyone."

Two diyas will cost Rs 40. The college has approached several shop owners to stock their diyas and people have been showing an interest in them. "The villagers are happy with the response to their diyas. We are going to continue to make eco-friendly Diwali decorations and provide jobs to villagers," Bothra said.

