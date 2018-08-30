Thane Crime: 12 arrested for obscenity in dance bar, 6 women rescued

crime

Representational Pic

Thane police raided a dance bar here in Maharashtra and arrested 12 people for who allegedly indulged in obscenity, according to an official today. Around six women, between the age group of 20 to 35 years, were rescued last night after the raid at the bar, which is located in Vitthalwadi area, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

These women who were rescued were then huddled in a small room which was concealed behind a toilet and the bar's management did not pay any attention towards their safety, she said.

The women also told the police that whenever a raid was conducted at the bar, they were asked to rush into the room to hide themselves, Narkar said.

The bar's manager, waiters and some customers were among those arrested, she said. The police also managed to recover;Rs 23,820 from the bar. The arrested persons were booked under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts or words in public) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), Narkar added.

This was not the first time in this month where a bar was raided. In the second week of August, Crime Branch and local cops raided three bar-cum-restaurants in Tardeo area. The police arrested 59 people, including customers and workers, from White House, Drum Beat and Indiana Bar, and rescued about 20 bar dancers. However, after being produced in court, they were granted bail on cash bonds.

The Tardeo police raided the White House bar and arrested 13 people, including six customers and also managed to rescue 4 bar dancers. “The women were not only serving customers but were also dancing in a vulgar manner. We have managed to rescue four of them,” said a police officer.

With inputs from PTI

