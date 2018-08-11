Thane Crime: 7-year-old temple priest allegedly molested woman, arrested

crime

Gopal Tambe, the accused, was booked under section 354 of IPC (molestation), said assistant police inspector S S Rajput of Kolsewadi police station

Representational Image

A 77-year-old man, a temple priest, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a woman in Kalyan area in the district, police said. Gopal Tambe, the accused, was booked under section 354 of IPC (molestation), said assistant police inspector S S Rajput of Kolsewadi police station.

According to the complainant, a 28-year-old married woman, her neighbours advised her to consult Tambe for her headache. When she and her husband went to the temple to meet him yesterday afternoon, Tambe allegedly sent the husband away to buy some fruit as an offering for the deity and molested the woman, she alleged. Further probe is on, said API Rajput.

