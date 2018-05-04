Thane crime: Man films neighbour while she showers, rapes her

The police have confiscated his phone and booked him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code

Representational Picture

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested for raping his neighbour after shooting a video of her showering. The accused was arrested by Thane's Kongaon police on Thursday.

The police, while investigating the case, have confiscated his phone and booked him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. A report in the Indian Express quotes a police officer as having stated, "The woman’s relatives saw her talking to the accused and enquired about the matter. She told them that he had filmed her in the shower around 10 days ago."

The IE report also quotes the officer as having added, "The man then allegedly showed her the clip and raped her. He allegedly threatened her saying that he would make the clip public if she told anyone about it." The man has been remanded in police custody until May 7.

