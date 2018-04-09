Thane: Driver falls asleep at the wheel, lands heavily pregnant woman in critical condition

She is eight months pregnant and a cardiac patient; five of her family members were also injured in the incident



The ambulance crashed into a divider and toppled on EEH. Pic/Sameer Markande

A sleep-deprived ambulance driver seriously injured a heavily pregnant woman and five of her relatives on Sunday after his drowsiness led to the toppling of the vehicle on the Eastern Express Highway. The woman Sankila Mustak Ahamad, 45 is eight months pregnant and in a critical condition at Sion hospital. Her relatives are being treated at Rajawadi hospital. The incident occurred around 7 am yesterday near the Anand Nagar Octroi Naka in Thane East, when the ambulance was on its way to Mumbai from Malegaon.

Leaving Malegaon

According to an officer from Kopri police station, six family members left from Malegaon around 12 am on Saturday, because Ahamad, who has a cardiac problem suffered from a blood pressure issue. Malegaon civil hospital officials asked the family to immediately take her to JJ hospital.

"They had taken an ambulance from the local civil hospital. Five others family members who accompanied the woman have been identified as Mustak Ahamad, Sukur Shaikh, Alida Abdul Rafik, Mohammad Shabab. The driver has been identified as Akil Ahamad. He felt sleepy in the morning and could not control the ambulance, which led to the vehicle crashing into the divider and toppling. The injured were immediately taken to the Rajawadi hospital." The driver is also being treated at Rajawadi hospital.

Case against driver

Vidya Thakur, superintendent, Rajawadi hospital said, "The pregnant woman is in a serious condition. She is a cardiac patient and we have shifted her to Sion hospital. Other family members have minor injuries and will be discharge soon." Kopri inspector D Bhadane said, "We have registered case against the driver, we are taking statements of everyone. Soon we will make an arrest in the matter."

