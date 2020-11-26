Thanksgiving 2020: Healthy Dessert Recipes for your Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving, a primarily North American holiday has been celebrated across the globe for many years. Blame it on the indulgent feast which is the highlight of the day, or the cosmopolitan city dwellers who simply need a reason to celebrate. Chefs across Mumbai have been serving Thanksgiving dinner and popularising the foreign holiday for a few years now. There are many who insist on doing it the traditional way- cooking up a storm and eating it in the comfort of their homes with their families. We asked Chef Ishika Konar from Atmantan Wellness Centre to share a couple of healthy dessert recipes to round up your perfect Thanksgiving dinner.



Chai Cheesecake



Who doesn’t love a cheesecake? Chef Konar has her own iteration of this classic dessert; she infuses it with the robustness of green tea and a hearty mix of seeds and nuts to elevate this guilty pleasure into a wholesome finale. Just because you had the mashed potatoes, doesn’t mean you can’t choose dessert wisely!

Ingredients

For the Filling:

5gm Green Tea (toasted and crushed)

100gm Fresh Cottage Cheese

½ tsp Cardamom powder

2 tsp Honey

For the base:

30 gm Dates

20gm Walnut

10gm Pistachio

5gm Chia Seeds

5gm Sunflower seeds

25gm Coconut Desiccated



Method

1. Mix all the ingredients of the filling and cream it with the flat of the palm on a clean marble or granite table surface. Keep aside in the refrigerator.





2. To make the base, grind all the ingredients together in a blender till it reaches a dough-like consistency.





3. Line a pie dish or a cake pan with the base mixture. Put it in the refrigerator and let it sit for about 20 minutes.





4. Now, take out the pan from the fridge and spread the filling on top evenly. Keep in the refrigerator to set for a couple of hours.





5. Slice and serve at room temperature as shown with sliced coconut and mango.



Heaven Tart

Tarts- of any kind are a popular Thanksgiving dessert. This four-step recipe is extremely simple to follow and involves no baking at all. The raw cocoa powder blends seamlessly with the nuts and while the honey enhances the flavour of the tart.



Ingredients



3 Prunes

2 tsp Coconut

5 Cashewnut

4 Almond

2 tsp Honey

0.25 tsp Vanilla extract

2 tbsp Raw cocoa powder

1 tsp Coconut oil

Method

1. Blend coconut, prunes, almonds, and raw cocoa in a mixer, take out and set in a mold.



2. Refrigerate for 20-25 minutes.



3. Blend cashew, vanilla, honey, coconut oil in a mixer, and pour over the previous mixture.

4. Refrigerate for 20-25 minutes, and serve chilled.



