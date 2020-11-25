Celebrate Thanksgiving in Mumbai with Traditional Turkey

Thanksgiving is celebrated across North America and kick-starts the holiday season. Like many other international holidays such as Halloween, Thanksgiving too has made its way into our lives and onto our plates here in Mumbai. Considering the festival involves an elaborate feast, including turkey roast, pumpkin soup, pies, and much more, we sure are not complaining. Chefs across the city have been serving appetizing Thanksgiving dinners for a few years now. This year, we’ve shortlisted five restaurants in Mumbai serving the best Thanksgiving dinners so you can celebrate in style.

Classic feast

The Clearing House is serving a delightful traditional feast on Thanksgiving weekend. They are offering a set-meal for a party of six (Rs 12000 AI) which includes everything from wild mushroom soup to honey walnut pie. The half roast butterball turkey might be the star of the meal, but they have plenty of options for vegetarians, namely, pumpkin tortellini salad, truffle cauliflower rice, and spinach and chevre cannelloni. The entire menu is available to order as a-la-carte as well. If you desire to stay in, you may also pre-order the turkey (Rs 15000+ taxes) or any of the pies (Rs 1000+ taxes) at home. Prior reservation is needed.

CALL: 9137517707

AT: 13 & 15, Ballard Estate, Calicut Street, Fort



Traditional plus unconditional



The Seven Kitchens at St. Regis is the place to be if you wish to have your turkey and eat it too. In addition to the herb roasted butterball turkey, their Thanksgiving buffet (2200+ taxes) will be a multi-cuisine spread with continental, Asian, and Indian dishes. Expect to find here a range of dishes including roasted pumpkin soup, fish tikka, dum biryani, oysters, sushi, pizza, and much more. Those with a sweet tooth will be spoilt for choice with pies, tarts, and cakes on offer. This is the ideal restaurant to celebrate Thanksgiving if you have people with varied preferences in your dinner party. Walk-ins are welcome at Seven Kitchens.



CALL: 61628422

AT: 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel



Also Read: Thanksgiving 2020: Healthy Dessert Recipes for your Thanksgiving Dinner



Surprise buffet

Since November 26 is a designated dry day, Bastian is hosting a Thanksgiving buffet (Rs 5000+ taxes) on November 27. The Surprise Menu is sure to have a traditional turkey roast with numerous vegetarian and non-vegetarian side dishes and stuffing options. Renowned for its seafood, Bastion will also be serving up a bevy of dishes alongside patron favourites such as pork ribs and tenderloin. Remember to leave a little space for pies – the marquee dish for Thanksgiving. Prior reservation is required.



CALL: 8419965953

AT: Next to Burger King, Kamal Building, B/1, New, Linking Road, Bandra West



Turkey e pasta



Known for its Italian fare, Romano’s at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar is serving up a four course set menu (Rs 2750+ taxes) on Thanksgiving this year. The meal will include pasta e fagioli soup followed by pumpkin gnocchi or barley risotto, and the classic Thanksgiving Roasted Turkey with numerous stuffing. You will end the night with a delicious apple tart tatin with butterscotch gelato. Reservation is preferred, but they do accept walk-ins.



CALL: 9930512587

AT: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, IA Project Road, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Sahar, Chakala



Spoilt for choice



022 is serving an elaborate buffet (Rs 2300+ taxes) which will include a host of Mediterranean spreads, vegetarian and non-vegetarian salad, soups, and main courses. Meat eaters will surely be drawn to the roasted butterball turkey, rotisol corn-fed chicken, and roast leg of lamb on offer while vegetarians might be keen on the Buratta Bar. Another highlight is the live counter serving Paniyaram with accompaniments of choice. Their extravagant dessert bar will be serving everything from gulab jamun to pumpkin and Philadelphia pie. It is advised to make reservations in advance



CALL: 66727610

AT: C-56, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex

