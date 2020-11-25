Celebrate Thanksgiving in Mumbai with Traditional Turkey
Here are 5 restaurants serving decadent Thanksgiving dinners for you to indulge in
Classic feast
The Clearing House is serving a delightful traditional feast on Thanksgiving weekend. They are offering a set-meal for a party of six (Rs 12000 AI) which includes everything from wild mushroom soup to honey walnut pie. The half roast butterball turkey might be the star of the meal, but they have plenty of options for vegetarians, namely, pumpkin tortellini salad, truffle cauliflower rice, and spinach and chevre cannelloni. The entire menu is available to order as a-la-carte as well. If you desire to stay in, you may also pre-order the turkey (Rs 15000+ taxes) or any of the pies (Rs 1000+ taxes) at home. Prior reservation is needed.
CALL: 9137517707
AT: 13 & 15, Ballard Estate, Calicut Street, Fort
Traditional plus unconditional
The Seven Kitchens at St. Regis is the place to be if you wish to have your turkey and eat it too. In addition to the herb roasted butterball turkey, their Thanksgiving buffet (2200+ taxes) will be a multi-cuisine spread with continental, Asian, and Indian dishes. Expect to find here a range of dishes including roasted pumpkin soup, fish tikka, dum biryani, oysters, sushi, pizza, and much more. Those with a sweet tooth will be spoilt for choice with pies, tarts, and cakes on offer. This is the ideal restaurant to celebrate Thanksgiving if you have people with varied preferences in your dinner party. Walk-ins are welcome at Seven Kitchens.
CALL: 61628422
AT: 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel
Surprise buffet
Since November 26 is a designated dry day, Bastian is hosting a Thanksgiving buffet (Rs 5000+ taxes) on November 27. The Surprise Menu is sure to have a traditional turkey roast with numerous vegetarian and non-vegetarian side dishes and stuffing options. Renowned for its seafood, Bastion will also be serving up a bevy of dishes alongside patron favourites such as pork ribs and tenderloin. Remember to leave a little space for pies – the marquee dish for Thanksgiving. Prior reservation is required.
CALL: 8419965953
AT: Next to Burger King, Kamal Building, B/1, New, Linking Road, Bandra West
Turkey e pasta
Known for its Italian fare, Romano’s at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar is serving up a four course set menu (Rs 2750+ taxes) on Thanksgiving this year. The meal will include pasta e fagioli soup followed by pumpkin gnocchi or barley risotto, and the classic Thanksgiving Roasted Turkey with numerous stuffing. You will end the night with a delicious apple tart tatin with butterscotch gelato. Reservation is preferred, but they do accept walk-ins.
CALL: 9930512587
AT: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, IA Project Road, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Sahar, Chakala
Spoilt for choice
022 is serving an elaborate buffet (Rs 2300+ taxes) which will include a host of Mediterranean spreads, vegetarian and non-vegetarian salad, soups, and main courses. Meat eaters will surely be drawn to the roasted butterball turkey, rotisol corn-fed chicken, and roast leg of lamb on offer while vegetarians might be keen on the Buratta Bar. Another highlight is the live counter serving Paniyaram with accompaniments of choice. Their extravagant dessert bar will be serving everything from gulab jamun to pumpkin and Philadelphia pie. It is advised to make reservations in advance
CALL: 66727610
AT: C-56, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex
