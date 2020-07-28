The big bite! Kareena Kapoor Khan gorges on a burger by Rhea Kapoor

The Kapoors' fascination for food is well-known and Kareena Kapoor Khan is no exception. She gorges and then works out. Bebo had been craving a burger. Producer buddy Rhea Kapoor sent her the best, juicy one in town. "Friends on my iPad, the best burger in my hand. Thank you @rheakapoor for always supporting my stomach (no pun intended)," she posted. Saif Ali Khan was allowed only a click, not a bite.

Rhea Kapoor also shared a sweet video where she is seen flaunting her cooking skills on social media. It seems like Rhea has found a new love, and that's cooking! Anyway, who hates food?

Speaking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Yaadien actress recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. On the professional front, she's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994). It was originally slated for a Christmas 2020 release but has now been pushed to 2021.

The ambitious story of Laal Singh Chaddha has taken actor-producer Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan to Kolkata, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Amritsar so far. The unit had two major schedules pending in Delhi and Ladakh when the nationwide lockdown brought its shoot to a grinding halt in March.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news