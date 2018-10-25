The chilling truth about Ice, Mumbai's latest favourite drug

crime

Crackdown on drug rings reveals Mumbai youngsters are getting addicted to 'Ice' while chasing sexual stimulation and weight loss

Irfan Shaikh

Ice is now the hottest drug among Mumbai's youth, who are increasingly getting addicted to it in their pursuit of sexual stimulation and weight loss. This chilling revelation came to light after the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a middle man who supplied the drug to African peddlers last week. Ice is a crystalline form of pseudoephedrine or ephedrine, which are commonly used as decongestion medicines. However, the drug also gives a sense of euphoria and leads to appetite suppression in some people.

The Ghatkopar unit of the ANC arrested Irfan Shaikh, 36, from LBS Marg on October 15, and seized 2 kg of pseudoephedrine worth Rs 3 lakh from him. During questioning, Shaikh told the cops that he was a middle man and used to deliver consignments from the ringleader to the peddlers. Shaikh told officials that he is originally from Pune and just wanted to make enough money to open a restaurant.

Tip of the Ice-berg

The ANC has learnt that college students between 18 and 25 years use Ice as a sexual stimulant or to burn body fat. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivdeep Lande said, "ANC has found that due to its stimulant quality, peddlers sell this drug to youngsters, and it is a growing fad. The ANC is closely monitoring such illegal activities and is taking appropriate action."

Both pseudoephedrine and ephedrine fall under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They have minor chemical differences, an official said. ANC's probe has revealed that both are prescription drugs, but small companies often sell them in the black market. Companies in Gujarat and Maharashtra use them to make cough syrup, Viagra and stimulants. The licences for purchasing the drugs are given by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). As per officials, India is the biggest exporter of these drugs, in legal and illegal markets. In the past, the police had discovered such exports to South America and Sri Lanka, among other nations.

The cold truth

Ice, or pseudoephedrine/ephedrine, is used to make cold medicines as well as Viagra. Those who occasionally take medications that include it do not need to fear addiction. But those who take it for stimulation or weight loss are at high risk of addiction. Excessive consumption causes high heart rates, irregular heartbeats, seizures, hallucinations, high blood pressure and in extreme cases, heart attacks. With alcohol, it could lead to an overload of respiratory depression that could prove fatal.

