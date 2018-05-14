The curious case of Shikha Talsania's nose stud in Veere Di Wedding song

We did a double take after seeing the recently released Bhangra To Sajdah song from Veere Di Wedding

We did a double take after seeing the recently released Bhangra To Sajdah song from Veere Di Wedding. The track features the entire cast consisting of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas. In the opening scenes, Shikha's nose stud in on the right side (left pic), which travels to the left side (right pic) in the immediate next shot and stays comfortably there. Did it trade places during the dance? This stud sure knows how to move to the beat.

Bhangra To Sajdah is a peppy dance number picturised on Sonam, Kareena, Swara and Shikha. Well, the makers have rightly released the song after 'Veere' Sonam Kapoor's wedding. Everyone is decked up in colourful traditional attire to impress the guys. Sumeet Vyas and other guys from the film, come later in the song.

Penned by Gaurav Solanki, and music by Shashwat Sachdev, the song, Bhangra Ta Sajda- No One Gives a Damn has been crooned by Neha Kakkar, Romy, Surya Ragunaathan and Shahashwat Sachdev. Veere Di Wedding is slated to release on June 1, 2018.

