The Forgotten Army, Kesari: Period dramas and documentaries inspired by historic wars

The first World War ended 102 years ago, leaving behind stories of hardship, destruction, perseverance and hope for the world. Today, as we remember the end of the war, here are some war-based drama titles to stay entertained and informed:

The First World War: The People's Story

The docu-series tells the story of one of the most catastrophic wars in human history as seen and heard as never before, with emotional testimonies of the last survivors from the battlefields and the home front. Filmed over the past twenty-five years and with digitally restored WWI footage this vivid and heart-breaking series tells the people's story and the humane part of it. Binge-watch the documentary on Amazon Prime Video.

Breaking Point: Commando School Belgaum

Breaking Point: Commando School Belgaum is a special series on the prestigious Commando School Belgaum, which has produced the fittest and finest Ghatak commandos who have fought wars and made the country proud. The four-episode series gives viewers a glimpse of the 35-day gruelling course that the Army officers must undergo to be a part of Ghatak commandos. Streaming now on Discovery Plus.

India: The Forgotten Army

India: The Forgotten Army is a special documentary on World War 1 that focusses on the often-overlooked contribution of Indian Soldiers in World War 1 and features experts including Dr Shashi Tharoor - former minister of external affairs, India, Tony McClenaghan - military historian, England, Dr Santanu Das - professor of English literature, King’s College London amongst others. Streaming now on Discovery Plus.

Parmanu

Parmanu is a historical action-drama film directed by Abhishek Sharma and jointly written by Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Sheikh and Sharma. The film is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. It stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani in lead roles. Streaming now on Zee5.

The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye

Helmed by Kabir Khan, The Forgtten Army stars Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh, and is based on true events about the men and women in the Indian National Army (INA) led by Subhash Chandra Bose. In this Amazon Original Series, Lieutenant Sodhi and his army fight for Indian independence during World War II as part of the Indian National Army; the journey and sacrifice of the Indian National Army from its soldiers' point of view. Stream now on Amazon Prime Video.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Directed and written by debutant Aditya Dhar, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari. The plot is a dramatised account of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, following Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army, who plays a leading role in the events. Streaming now on Zee5.

Kesari

Kesari is a historical action-war film written and directed by Anurag Singh and is based on an incredible true story of the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. The film stars Akshay Kumar with Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini, Vikram Kochhar and Rakesh Sharma in supporting roles. Stream now on Amazon Prime Video.

Lakshya

Lakshya is a war-drama film directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. In the film, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Lieutenant (later acting Captain) Karan Shergill, who develops from an aimless young man into an army officer. It is a coming-of-age story set against a fictionalised backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. Streaming now on Netflix.

Tales of Valour: Battle of Kargil

The series showcases six wars and several tales of gallantry and valour. Battle of Kargil highlights the armed conflict between India and Pakistan that occurred in 1999 in Kargil. The series also features episodes on the battle of Longewala, fought during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and the Battle of Asal Uttar, one of the largest tank battles fought during the Indo-Pak War of 1965. Streaming now on Discovery Plus.

