The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra shares second intense look from the film

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra has really got into the skin of her character from her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train. The actress plays an alcoholic divorcee

Parineeti Chopra in another look from The Girl On The Train. Pic/instagram.com/parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra is on a roll with her movies. The actress, who was recently seen in the film Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra, is currently gearing up for her upcoming, The Girl On The Train. She has been sharing her looks from the movie, and we must say, she does look intense in them.

Parineeti recently shared a look from the film that shows her as a 'raging alcoholic'. She captioned the photo as, "A raging alcoholic. Something I've never done before .. and the most difficult character I've ever played. #TheGirlOnTheTrain @reliance.entertainment @amblin #RibhuDasgupta"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) onAug 21, 2019 at 1:10am PDT

Parineeti, with her kohl-smudged eyes and messy hair, looks distraught and fierce. The actress can be seen wearing an all-black suit in the still. Some of Parineeti's industry friends commented on the photo. Ekta Kapoor simply wrote, "Fab", while Maria Goretti said, "I like you like this ....", and director Siddharth Malhotra commented, "Am loving this more power to u pari".

The Girl On The Train is the official Hindi adaptation of a novel by Paula Hawkins by the same name. Parineeti will portray the hugely acclaimed role of the protagonist portrayed by Emily Blunt in the Hollywood adaptation of the film.

The book follows an alcoholic divorcee, who regularly looks at an apparently perfect couple, Scott and Megan, from her train window while travelling. The woman's life is turned topsy-turvy when she learns that Megan is missing and finds herself somehow involved in the incident. Parineeti is all set to play the part of the alcoholic divorcee who is embroiled in the mystery and the missing person investigation. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Entertainment, the makers of the film are eyeing a 2020 release.

Parineeti's last film, Jabariya Jodi, was based on the concept of Pakadwa Vivah, a practice that is prevalent in Bihar. The practice involves the forceful marriages of eligible men to women who can't afford to pay a dowry for marriage. The film, however, didn't fare very well at the box office.

Talking to mid-day about why she chose this film, Parineeti said, "When I read about it, it's such a serious and rampant issue in UP and Bihar, I actually thought that we are going to make some informative, intense film on it but it turned out to be an extremely entertaining script. I was also very excited that this was a good combination of telling people about a serious issue and yet make them laugh. That's the reason I picked up this film. Even while we were shooting, I was really happy that we were making a film like this."

Also read: Jabariya Jodi Movie Review: Jabber, jabber, jabber...

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates