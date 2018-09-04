The Good Vibes: Serving truth, with a dash of entertainment

television

Naveen Kasturia and Maanvi Gagroo bat for their new show The Good Vibes that challenges gender power play in marriage

Maanvi Gagroo with Naveen Kasturia

"She is such a close friend that I can take her for granted," says Naveen Kasturia, who reunites with co-star Maanvi Gagroo in the new web series, The Good Vibes. Considering their last joint outing, TVF Pitchers (2015), gained iconic status on the Indian digital scene, the duo was well aware of the high expectations that audiences would have from them. Fortunately, the Sizil Srivastava-directed venture struck a chord with them.

Tracing the lives of ambitious architect Jonita and her happy-go-lucky husband Lakshya, who is satisfied doing odd jobs, the show puts the spotlight on the dynamics that come into play when a woman is more successful than her partner. Ask Gagroo if she would be comfortable in a similar situation in real life, and she says, "I don't care how much my partner earns, provided I am earning enough. As long as it doesn't become a power play, it shouldn't affect a healthy relationship."

Kasturia, on his part, says, "I would be perfectly fine with my partner earning more than me." The actor further adds that the show beautifully depicts how society's conditioning of the man being the breadwinner can drive a wedge between a couple. It was the unusual storyline, he says, that made him greenlight the project.



If they played a warring couple on screen, the two discovered a deep friendship off it. "We barely shot for two days while doing Pitchers. Now, we are better friends," Gagroo thinks. However, she is quick to add that his jokes were sometimes difficult to handle. "We would motivate each other to stay fit. One day, I cracked a joke about her weight and the next thing I know, she had tears in her eyes," Kasturia recollects, adding that their constant bickering endears them to each other.

