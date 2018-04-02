The Guide Restaurant Awards 2018 nominees pick their seasonal favourite dish

Apr 02, 2018, 09:04 IST | Dhara Vora Sabhnani

Crunch of fresh greens, a burst of citrus, and ingredients that cool you down - a lot goes into designing the perfect summer dish. The nominees in the Best New Restaurant category of The Guide Restaurant Awards 2018 pick their seasonal favourite dish

What makes for a good restaurant is a question we ask ourselves often. Is it just food? Or does the vibe compensat:e for an occasional underwhelming dish? The answer lies in achieving a delicate balance of both. And the nominees in the Best New restaurant category of The Guide Restaurant Awards 2018 manage to pull this feat: off with finesse. With one day to go to Mumbai's badass restaurant awards, the top names pick their favourite summer dishes on the menu.

Balsamic Glazed Pineapple

Balsamic glazed pineapple
Slink & Bardot
There's something about pineapples that: always brings memories of sunbat:hing at: a beach or enjoying a drink by the pool. And the balsamic glazed pineapple will stir up similar memories with its potpourri of flavours. To add to the tart and sweet combinat:ion of the fruit, the dish includes pistachio dacquoise for some sweetness, and limoncello popcorn for the perfect summer palate.

Alexis-Gielbaum

Time: 7 pm to 1 am
At: Thadani House, opposite Indian Coast Guard, Worli Village, Worli.
Call: 7045904728
Cost: Rs 290

Beetroot ravioli

Beetroot ravioli
Boteco - Restaurante Brasileiro
When a plat:e is pretty as a picture, half the bat:tle to bowl over one's tastebuds is won. The beetroot ravioli ticks this box with its bright colour. On offer are thin slices of beetroot filled with goat: cheese and saffron sauce. The dish is gluten-free, low on calories, and is cold and refreshing; making it perfect for the summer.

Guto Souza

Time: 12 pm to 1 am
At: Parinee Crescenzo, G Block, BKC, Bandra East.
Call: 26530085
Cost: Rs 560

Yum Som

Yum sum o
Nara Thai
Watermelon is de rigueur for restaurants to add to their salad menus. So if you are looking to try something else, Call for yum sum o. A signat:ure of the restaurant, this fresh summer salad is made with cold pomelo, palm sugar and lime dressing - just the right match of sweet and sour flavours for a sunny afternoon meal.

Karyna Bajaj

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 1 am
At: Nara Thai, Raheja Towers, BKC, Bandra East.
Call: 61378080
Cost: Rs 450

Avocado cranberry salad

Avocado and cranberry salad
The Clearing House
There are two kinds of people in the world - the avocado maniacs and the maniacs who don't like avocados. If you belong to the former cat:egory, try the avocado cranberry salad for some creamy goodness. It comes with baby spinach and an orange poppy seed dressing for some fresh flavours.

Rishad Nathani

Time: 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 1 am
At: Calicut Street, Ballard Estat:e, Fort.
Call: 22626969
Cost: Rs 525

Red Snapper

Red snapper poke
O Pedro
Transport yourself to the fragrance of salt and the sea with the red snapper poke dish. The smoothness of chilled coconut milk, the heat: of chillies and the kick of raw mango come together to hail the nat:ural flavour of a red snapper.

Floyd Cardoz

Time: 12 pm to 1 am
At: Jet Airways - Godrej BKC, Bandra East.
Call: 26534700
Cost: Rs 475

