The Guide Restaurant Awards 2018 nominees pick their seasonal favourite dish

Crunch of fresh greens, a burst of citrus, and ingredients that cool you down - a lot goes into designing the perfect summer dish. The nominees in the Best New Restaurant category of The Guide Restaurant Awards 2018 pick their seasonal favourite dish

What makes for a good restaurant is a question we ask ourselves often. Is it just food? Or does the vibe compensat:e for an occasional underwhelming dish? The answer lies in achieving a delicate balance of both. And the nominees in the Best New restaurant category of The Guide Restaurant Awards 2018 manage to pull this feat: off with finesse. With one day to go to Mumbai's badass restaurant awards, the top names pick their favourite summer dishes on the menu.

Balsamic glazed pineapple

Slink & Bardot

There's something about pineapples that: always brings memories of sunbat:hing at: a beach or enjoying a drink by the pool. And the balsamic glazed pineapple will stir up similar memories with its potpourri of flavours. To add to the tart and sweet combinat:ion of the fruit, the dish includes pistachio dacquoise for some sweetness, and limoncello popcorn for the perfect summer palate.

Time: 7 pm to 1 am

At: Thadani House, opposite Indian Coast Guard, Worli Village, Worli.

Call: 7045904728

Cost: Rs 290

Beetroot ravioli

Boteco - Restaurante Brasileiro

When a plat:e is pretty as a picture, half the bat:tle to bowl over one's tastebuds is won. The beetroot ravioli ticks this box with its bright colour. On offer are thin slices of beetroot filled with goat: cheese and saffron sauce. The dish is gluten-free, low on calories, and is cold and refreshing; making it perfect for the summer.

Time: 12 pm to 1 am

At: Parinee Crescenzo, G Block, BKC, Bandra East.

Call: 26530085

Cost: Rs 560

Yum sum o

Nara Thai

Watermelon is de rigueur for restaurants to add to their salad menus. So if you are looking to try something else, Call for yum sum o. A signat:ure of the restaurant, this fresh summer salad is made with cold pomelo, palm sugar and lime dressing - just the right match of sweet and sour flavours for a sunny afternoon meal.

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 1 am

At: Nara Thai, Raheja Towers, BKC, Bandra East.

Call: 61378080

Cost: Rs 450

Avocado and cranberry salad

The Clearing House

There are two kinds of people in the world - the avocado maniacs and the maniacs who don't like avocados. If you belong to the former cat:egory, try the avocado cranberry salad for some creamy goodness. It comes with baby spinach and an orange poppy seed dressing for some fresh flavours.

Time: 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 1 am

At: Calicut Street, Ballard Estat:e, Fort.

Call: 22626969

Cost: Rs 525

Red snapper poke

O Pedro

Transport yourself to the fragrance of salt and the sea with the red snapper poke dish. The smoothness of chilled coconut milk, the heat: of chillies and the kick of raw mango come together to hail the nat:ural flavour of a red snapper.

Time: 12 pm to 1 am

At: Jet Airways - Godrej BKC, Bandra East.

Call: 26534700

Cost: Rs 475

