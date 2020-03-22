The hostess handbook

Often called "hostess with the mostess", Aparna Punjabi learnt the art of hosting from her mother. "I remember sitting with her while she curated menus and never repeated them. She baked herself and was constantly trying out recipes," says Punjabi, who is known for curating interesting menus and table styling.

In 2017, she started @whatmakesappyhappy to give a face to the home chefs of the city who otherwise escape recognition. "I've been to so many parties and have had some great food. Sometimes, the hostess doesn't even know where the dishes on the table are from. I thought it was a good idea to give them [hone cooks] a platform," says Punjabi, who conceptualised the blog to spread the word about how to throw the best parties in town. It's a little black book of all things gourmet and she has a four-point checklist for those who make the cut. "It has to be a home baker or someone new; the packaging has to be perfect; the taste must be authentic with a touch of home, and lastly, their food must make me happy."



Aparna Punjabi

Instagram @hatmakesappyhappy

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates