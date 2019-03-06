WWE superstars The New Day on their Bollywood ambitions: We are up for a cameo in a film

other-sports

The New Day, comprising of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and the Big E open up about the trials and tribulations they faced in their WWE career so far. Also, Big E loves dosa...

Champions of multiple Tag Team titles. The New Day was in Mumbai city and mid-day.com had an opportunity to catch up with the trio of Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. The WWE Tag Team champs opened up about Indian food, wrestling in high school and the inspirations behind The Francesca and The Unicorn

What were your early years like and how did you’ll get inspired to become WWE superstars?

Kofi Kingston: Right from childhood, I always wanted to be in the WWE. As a kid, I was very skinny, everyone used to tell me that I was too small, fast forward to 20 years down the line, those very people now line up to take my autographs.

Xavier Woods: Again as a kid, I was not very fast, not very big and not very agile but the idea of wearing shiny pants and fighting in a new city every night, attracted me to the job.

Big E: I am just a former football player with muscles and someone just came along to ask whether I wanted to give WWE a try and I was like, why not? Let's do this. I then developed a passion for it, I got into it at the age of 23 and I learnt the business. So although my original story is not as interesting a these two, I developed a passion for WWE.

What sports did you‘ll play in your childhood? Anything other than wrestling?

Kofi Kingston: I actually started wrestling in high school. I thought it would be like WWE but when I checked out the wrestling arena in school it was just one hot room.

Xavier Woods: I played American rules football, ran track and threw the discus.

Big E: I wrestled in school and was a state champion of a rather large state (laughs).

What were the inspirations behind the Francesca and the Unicorn?

Xavier Woods: I used to play the trombone, so we were just checking how we can push the boundaries and then the idea of bringing a trombone to the ring came about. I named her Francesca and she is a part of The New Day now. Regarding the Unicorns, we created our own lane, we were not the big bad tough guys and we bought the magic back, just like the Unicorn folklore about magic. So we identified with the Unicorn and we incorporated it in The New Day.

What are your next goals in the WWE after winning multiple Tag Team titles in RAW and SmackDown?

Big E: The no. 1 and most immediate goal is to get Kofi Kingston to become the WWE champion. To see Kofi Kingston here, at the end of Wrestlemania, as a champion is the goal.

Which tag team do you consider your toughest competition and why?

Kofi Kingston: Hands down it has got to be the Usos! When we get in the ring with them, we know it is going to be a great match. We are very good friends with them outside the ring and share good chemistry with them.

Kofi Kingston, what do you have to say about being Kevin Owens replacing you for the WWE title at Fastlane?

Kofi Kingston: Well I don't want to complain, but it is unfortunate. I have been waiting for 11 years to become a WWE champion and to hold that championship belt. So to come so close and have the rug pulled out from under your feet is heartbreaking. My wife, my kids, my mother were all there in the crowd. It has nothing to do with Kevin Owens, it could have been anyone else in his place but yes it was an unfortunate event.

Have you guys tried any Indian food since coming to India? Favourite dish?

Big E: Well we had a very good meal yesterday, it included the butter naan, the daal, oh my god the daal was amazing, the butter chicken, dosa. Kofi Kingston loves his pancakes

Kofi Kingston: The hummus in India is the best hummus that I have eaten.

You guys are known for your dancing skills and everything, so are you up for a cameo in a Bollywood movie?

Big E: Oh yes we would love to! Do you know any Bollywood director? Oh yes, we can dance, maybe a musical. So yes, please put that out to your viewers and readers that we are up for a Bollywood movie.

Any message for youngsters in India who will be at the WWE Tryouts dream of getting into the WWE?

Kofi Kingston: Be humble and focused, but also be willing to learn. Make yourself a larger-than-life character in the ring, a figure that kids look up to. So all you need to do is dream!

