The Sky Is Pink: Farhan Akhtar shares film's poster on Instagram

The Sky Is Pink has been selected for a worldwide premiere at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival. Both, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra have headed to Toronto

The Sky Is Pink poster shared by Farhan Akhtar on his Instagram account.

Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink has been selected for a worldwide premiere at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival. The makers claim that The Sky Is Pink is the only Asian film to be selected for a Gala premiere in 2019! Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra have already headed to Toronto to attend the festival and the former has also shared the film's poster on his social media account.

On Wednesday morning, Farhan Akhtar shared The Sky Is Pink's poster and wrote: "Hearts filled with gratitude and joy! Proud to share the news of the world premiere of #TheSkyIsPink at the @tiff_net on September 13. Releasing in cinemas on October 11 (sic)"

Other films that have been presented at the Gala presentation slots include Warner Bros. box-office hit A Star Is Born and Universal Studios Academy Award-winning Green Book.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars Zaira Wasim. It will premiere at TIFF on September 13, 2019. The Toronto film festival is touted to be one of the largest and prestigious film festivals. Out of 20 films, The Sky Is Pink managed to bag its place to this coveted film festival.

Talking about it, director Shonali Bose shared, "The Sky Is Pink is a deeply personal and an incredibly special film for me. At its core, this is an extraordinary story of what it means to be a family. I am honored that the film will premiere at TIFF – my third film to premiere at TIFF and I cannot wait."

Priyanka Chopra said, "The Sky Is Pink is a story that I connected with from the minute I heard it and in Shonali's hands, it's been crafted into a moving, beautiful film that will renew our faith in love and life. It's what led me to not only take on the challenging role of Aditi Chaudhary but also to co-produce it with Ronnie and Siddharth. I am so proud of this film and am honoured that the film's world premiere will take place at the Gala Presentation at TIFF 2019. I'm looking forward to being back at TIFF once again to showcase our small package of love to the world."

Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films in association with Ivanhoe Pictures and Purple Pebble Pictures, The Sky Is Pink is the incredible love story of a couple – Aditi and Niren Chaudhary - spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter – Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. The film is slated to release worldwide on October 11, 2019.

