The team of Hostages, including Sudhir Mishra and Ronit Roy, remembers the late Asif Basra

Asif Basra, known for his nuanced performances in films like Jab We Met, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Freaky Ali, Hichki, and more recently in web shows like Paatal Lok and Hostages, passed away in an alleged suicide on November 12. The actor was found hanging at his rented house in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. No suicide note was found.

Basra's team members from his last web series, Hostages, took to social media to remember the actor and express their shock and sorrow upon his untimely demise. The director of Hostages, Sudhir Mishra, wrote, "Asif Basra gone, knew for many years and then had the good fortune of working with him in Hostages 2. Lovely guy..."

Asif Basra gone ,knew for many years and then had the good fortune of working with him in Hostages 2. Lovely guy.He brought certain energy with him to the set A private man ,so never spoke about his personal life but I knew that he had moved to Himachal n lived their part of d yr — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) November 12, 2020

Tisca Chopra, who played Dr Mira Anand in season 1 of Hostages, too, expressed her sorrow over losing a colleague. She tweeted, "What a dreadful bloody year... another colleague gone... RIP #AsifBasra... the heavens shall welcome your gentle soul and lead you to peace."

Ronit Roy, who plays SP Prithvi Singh IPS in Hostages, shared a photo of Basra's and wrote a poignant note for him. Here's what he posted:

Another Hostages cast member, Parvin Dabas, tweeted, "Very sad news about actor #AsifBasra on the eve of Diwali... had worked with him a couple of times... amazingly kind soul... RIP."

Divya Dutta tweeted:

Terribly shocked to hear about @asifbasra s untimely demise. We shot togetger for #hostages2. Looked sucha happy free spirited man! And was Sucha fab actor!! Rip Asif. this is hard to digest. — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) November 12, 2020

Shibani Dandekar, who features in season 2 of Hostages, took to Instagram stories to write a note for the late Asif Basra. Here's what she shared:

Asif Basra, 53, allegedly died by hanging himself with a leash of his pet dog. The body has been sent for post-mortem and cops are investigating the reason for the suicide, Vimukt Ranjan, superintendent of police Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh confirmed to mid-day.

