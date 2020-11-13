Search

The team of Hostages, including Sudhir Mishra and Ronit Roy, remembers the late Asif Basra

Updated: 13 November, 2020 14:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Actor Asif Basra passed away yesterday, November 12, in an alleged suicide. He was found hanging at his rented house in Dharamshala

The late Asif Basra. Picture/asifbasra.com

Asif Basra, known for his nuanced performances in films like Jab We Met, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Freaky Ali, Hichki, and more recently in web shows like Paatal Lok and Hostages, passed away in an alleged suicide on November 12. The actor was found hanging at his rented house in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. No suicide note was found.

Basra's team members from his last web series, Hostages, took to social media to remember the actor and express their shock and sorrow upon his untimely demise. The director of Hostages, Sudhir Mishra, wrote, "Asif Basra gone, knew for many years and then had the good fortune of working with him in Hostages 2. Lovely guy..."

Tisca Chopra, who played Dr Mira Anand in season 1 of Hostages, too, expressed her sorrow over losing a colleague. She tweeted, "What a dreadful bloody year... another colleague gone... RIP #AsifBasra... the heavens shall welcome your gentle soul and lead you to peace."

Ronit Roy, who plays SP Prithvi Singh IPS in Hostages, shared a photo of Basra's and wrote a poignant note for him. Here's what he posted:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ronit Boseroy (@ronitboseroy)

Another Hostages cast member, Parvin Dabas, tweeted, "Very sad news about actor #AsifBasra on the eve of Diwali... had worked with him a couple of times... amazingly kind soul... RIP."

Divya Dutta tweeted:

Shibani Dandekar, who features in season 2 of Hostages, took to Instagram stories to write a note for the late Asif Basra. Here's what she shared:

Shibani Dandekar Story

Asif Basra, 53, allegedly died by hanging himself with a leash of his pet dog. The body has been sent for post-mortem and cops are investigating the reason for the suicide, Vimukt Ranjan, superintendent of police Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh confirmed to mid-day.

First Published: 13 November, 2020 13:38 IST

