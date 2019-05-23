The Weekend Digest
Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs in Mumbai. Here's how to make the most of your weekend
Music
Flamenco tunes
Charge into the weekend with live music at this Flamenco event. Enjoy good grub and groove to Shivam Pant trio's tracks.
ON: Fridays till June 14, 12 pm to 5 pm
AT: Uno Mas, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.
CALL: 9820790898
Workshop
Never too late to learn
Help your parents and grandparents stay updated by signing them up for a workshop that will acquaint them with social media platforms like Whatsapp and Facebook.
ON: Sundays, 11 am to 12 pm
AT: Malad West (exact address to be revealed post sign-up).
CALL: 9920296667
COST: Rs 500
Kids fashion
Young swag
Stock up and give your kid's wardrobe a cool makeover at this pop-up featuring apparel by contemporary designers Pernia Qureshi and Archana Kocchar among others.
TILL: Mid June
AT: Petit Royal, Tulsi Pipe Road, Gandhi Nagar, Lower Parel.
CALL: 9619463540
Food
Spicy Sunday brunch
Perk up your Sunday with an expansive Mexican brunch at this rooftop bar.
ON: May 26, 12 pm to 3.30 pm
AT: Verbena-BrewPub and SkyGarden, Kamala Mills
CALL: 9619563736
Party
Bollywood night
Have a banging Saturday night with your friends at this Bollywood night party where DJ Vaggy will play cool dance numbers.
ON: May 25, 8.30 pm onwards
AT: Sin City, Azad Nagar, Andheri West.
CALL: 8657529313
COST: Rs 2,500
Theatre
Farmer's play
A dystopian tale of farmers and refugees is the premise for a drama starring actors Meher Acharia Dar and Dilnaz Irani. Watch it tonight in Juhu.
ON: May 24, 12 pm and 4 pm
AT: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu.
CALL: 26149546
COST: Rs 250 to Rs 300
Drinks
Hawaiian cooldown
Tank up on fun cocktails like the guppy colada and the blue fin tiki at an alcohol festival being hosted by a Japanese cafe and bar in BKC.
TILL: May 31, 12 pm to 1 am
AT: Hello Guppy, ground floor, Godrej-BKC, BKC, Bandra East.
CALL: 7777049773
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
A walk through Mohammed Ali Road's Khau Galli