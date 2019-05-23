The Weekend Digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs in Mumbai. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Music

Flamenco tunes

Charge into the weekend with live music at this Flamenco event. Enjoy good grub and groove to Shivam Pant trio's tracks.

ON: Fridays till June 14, 12 pm to 5 pm

AT: Uno Mas, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

CALL: 9820790898

Workshop

Never too late to learn

Help your parents and grandparents stay updated by signing them up for a workshop that will acquaint them with social media platforms like Whatsapp and Facebook.

ON: Sundays, 11 am to 12 pm

AT: Malad West (exact address to be revealed post sign-up).

CALL: 9920296667

COST: Rs 500

Kids fashion

Young swag

Stock up and give your kid's wardrobe a cool makeover at this pop-up featuring apparel by contemporary designers Pernia Qureshi and Archana Kocchar among others.

TILL: Mid June

AT: Petit Royal, Tulsi Pipe Road, Gandhi Nagar, Lower Parel.

CALL: 9619463540

Food

Spicy Sunday brunch

Perk up your Sunday with an expansive Mexican brunch at this rooftop bar.

ON: May 26, 12 pm to 3.30 pm

AT: Verbena-BrewPub and SkyGarden, Kamala Mills

CALL: 9619563736

Party

Bollywood night

Have a banging Saturday night with your friends at this Bollywood night party where DJ Vaggy will play cool dance numbers.

ON: May 25, 8.30 pm onwards

AT: Sin City, Azad Nagar, Andheri West.

CALL: 8657529313

COST: Rs 2,500

Theatre

Farmer's play

A dystopian tale of farmers and refugees is the premise for a drama starring actors Meher Acharia Dar and Dilnaz Irani. Watch it tonight in Juhu.

ON: May 24, 12 pm and 4 pm

AT: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu.

CALL: 26149546

COST: Rs 250 to Rs 300

Drinks

Hawaiian cooldown

Tank up on fun cocktails like the guppy colada and the blue fin tiki at an alcohol festival being hosted by a Japanese cafe and bar in BKC.

TILL: May 31, 12 pm to 1 am

AT: Hello Guppy, ground floor, Godrej-BKC, BKC, Bandra East.

CALL: 7777049773

