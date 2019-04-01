These comments prove Deepika Padukone loves Anushka Sharma's style sense

bollywood

It's all about showing your love for your contemporaries. Deepika Padukone shows how it's done by giving a shoutout to Anushka Sharma's style

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma may be contemporaries, even each other's competition, but nothing can stop these ladies from complimenting each other. Deepika Padukone showed us how to do right by commenting on Anushka Sharma's style. The Padmaavat actress recently took to Instagram to comment on the Zero actress's pictures:

Deepika wrote, "soo good!" with a heart emoji on Anushka's first picture, while she went on to write "LOVE!" on the second picture. It's refreshing to see the friendships in Bollywood extend beyond work and small talk.

Both Deepika and Anushka share a fabulous sense of style. Their fashion sense is young, chic and classy at the same time. Both Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma turn up looking gorgeous wherever they go and whichever event they may attend.

Anushka Sharma recently won the Most Stylish Woman award at an awards function. Deepika Padukone, too, is lauded time and again for her exquisite style.

On the work front, Deepika is currently working on Meghna Gulzar's film Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The recently released first look of the movie featuring Deepika Padukone will compel you to watch the film once it's out. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, is yet to announce her next project, and we can't wait to see what she's got in store for us!

