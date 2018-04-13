These four platforms will help for working professionals brush up their skills

Here are 4 platforms that working professionals can opt for to upskill themselves as per industry standards



Automation, Digitalisation sweeping the jobs in various sector by 2020 is going to impact Indian recruitment scenario. In order to compete with automated jobs and growing use of Digital marketing techqniues, current workforce and potential employees needs to keep themselves abreast with skills dominating the industry.

Employees specializing in single skillset may soon become a thing of the past. Continuous learning is, therefore, a necessity to advance one¿s career and stay relevant in the job market.

Here are 4 platforms that working professionals can opt for to upskill themselves as per industry standards:

Simplilearn

Simplilearn's mission is to help professionals around the world acquire the skills they need to succeed in today¿s digital economy. The company provides online training in disciplines such as Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Project Management, Digital Marketing, and Data Science where technologies and best practices are changing rapidly and demand for qualified candidates significantly exceeds supply.

Based in San Francisco, California and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped over 500,000 professionals and companies across 150+ countries get trained, acquire certifications, and upskill their employees. Its training courses are designed and updated by renowned industry experts. It provides over 400 certification courses across 12 IT segments, including Deep Learning, Machine Learning and Blockchain, plus a Masters' programme, with blended learning approach combines online classes, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, project work, and 24/7 teaching assistance.

Digiperform

India's largest digital marketing training platform has trained over 10,000+ trainees since inception with 25+ centers flourished across the country. The platform aims to bridge the huge gap that exists between the industry¿s digital training needs and the availability of trained talent by offering hands-on training programs and certifications. Digiperform has a wide array of over 50 Digital Marketing training programs, designed for 10 different job industries. The platform offers a Digital Marketing Certificate Course including Google Adwords Certification Program, E-Commerce Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation and Social Media Marketing to name a few.

It aims at imparting digital skill training to a million people enabling them to be self-employed or get placed in top organizations. Digiperform works on a hybrid training model that is a seamless blend of classroom, online and virtual systems of learning. The success of their courses can be seen in the enriching clientele that Digiperform has including some of the top corporate houses in India like Microsoft, Wunderman, Airtel, HCL, ICICI Bank and Snapdeal among many others. Digiperform had a major role in kick-starting the Narendra Modi-led Digital India initiative of the government as it has tied up with Intel for the same.

Edureka

Edureka's mission is to create an alternate platform for students who wish to continue and complete courses by attending live online courses, using a team committed educators and helped by a 24 x 7 support system. It aims to educate the learners with the skills they need to advance their professional life to the next level. Edureka is an interactive, online learning platform offering live, instructor-led courses that cater mainly to working professionals who want to enhance their skills. Founded in mid-2011 and headquartered in Bangalore, India, Edureka, is a global online learning company, offering industry-relevant courses on trending technologies like AI, Blockchain, VR, along with Cloud Computing, Big Data, among others.

Training.com

An NIIT initiative, offers industry relevant training programs in finance, technology, data science, and management. Many of the programs are offered in collaboration with premium institutions like IIM Calcutta, edX, DMI, amongst others, and delivered by reputed industry experts through live online classes. All the training programs are live online instructor-led classes that engage learners in an interactive session at a convenient environment that can be their home or an office. The next-gen platform enables learners to experience the best features of conventional classroom education coupled with advanced e-learning methodologies. The learning techniques focus on improving learning outcomes leading to relevant job roles while increasing convenience and reducing time to competence.