They are back! Sushmita Sen and Chandrachoor Singh took a while to reappear on-screen

The trailer of Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh's comeback, Aarya, dropped on Friday. The two are back on the scene after a long hiatus. It took them a while to 'find a role they could sink into'. Ram Madhvani's web series drops on Disney+Hotstar on June 19.

In a media interaction, Sushmita Sen said, "Aarya represents strength, determination and above all vulnerability in a world full of crime, a world run by men. For me, personally, it is the story of family, betrayal and a mother who is willing to go to any length to protect her children. It took me a decade to find a role like this to sink into and I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible story."

The former Miss Universe has dedicated her comeback to all her fans. Sharing her gratitude and excitement, she said, "I have always been in awe of love that knows patience! This alone makes me a fan of my fans! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally! I return just for you."

Chandrachoor Singh too shared, "The beauty of digital content is that there is a brave new form of storytelling and I am beyond exhilarated to make my debut with this show. The level of tension and intensity fuelled by several plot twists and a mystery at its very core will keep the viewers guessing."

Aarya delves into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. The trailer starts by showing Aarya as a loving wife and doting mother, and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.

Aarya is an official adaptation of popular Dutch crime-drama "Penoza". The show is written by Sandeep Srivastav and Anu Singh Choudhary, and also features Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news