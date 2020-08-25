They're inn Bandra, men

Here's some good news for Bandra foodies. Woodside Inn, which is known for its burgers and beers, is ready to open shop at their newest outlet in Pali Naka. Operations at the outlet, which will currently serve only as a delivery kitchen, will go live from Wednesday, along with the 13th edition of their beer and burger festival.

Pankil Shah of Neighbourhood Hospitality, director and co-founder of Woodside Inn, tells us the plan for the outlet, their third, after the outposts at Colaba and Andheri, has been brewing for 10 years. "We wanted to open the Bandra one immediately after our Colaba outpost, but weren't able to for various reasons. We were supposed to launch in April, but the pandemic hit us. The kitchen and a large part of the section on the ground level are ready. With growler deliveries being allowed, we felt it would be a good time to go live for deliveries," he adds.



Pankil Shah

Shah shares that the delivery kitchen at Bandra will start by dishing out a range of 11 burgers, specially created for the festival, along with about 10 kinds of craft beers. "We're focusing on comfort food with the fest menu, before adding more items. That's what people are craving for at the moment amid all the gloom. Once we start dining services, there will be some Bandra-specific dishes along with our regulars," he informs.

On the festival menu (available across outlets) are burgers — like The Birdwatchers Burger, The Potluck Burger and The Stargazers Burger — reminiscent of hikes, campfires and barbeque parties, with the theme this year being The Happy Picnic. The star attraction, we're told, is The Bandra Bugger — packed with Goan chorizo, Spanish pepperoni, sausages, pork shoulder, belly bacon, apple compote and gouda.

To honour their 13-year-long journey and as another hat-tip to Bandraites, they have collaborated with Bombay Duck Brewing to create a new tipple — Aye Men! The Bandra Brew — which according to Shah "brings the best of two worlds — fruity aromas and lager". "It's been a difficult time for the world. This outlet and the festival theme is an attempt to bring back the happy, comforting, picnic-like experience, with mats, flowers, glassware and beers, apart from the food. The idea is to take you back to your favourite picnic spot," Shah hopes.

Log on to Swiggy, Zomato or bit.ly/woodsideinn to place an order (deliveries at the Bandra outlet start tomorrow)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news