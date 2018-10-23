No Filter Neha - Season 3: Badshah reveals his wife is not his fan

television

Badshah had a no filter session with Neha Dhupia on her podcast, and here's what he revealed on No Filter Neha - Season 3

Badshah with Neha Dhupia

Guess what inspired the name Badshah?

When I was looking for a stage name for myself, around that time Badshah the film had come out and I was like you know that's a nice name. I discussed it with a few of my cousins and they started laughing and I was like now I’m pretty sure I want to call myself Badshah

Badshah superstitious?

I have met him twice (Guruji), I am scared of that guy because he's very kadva, he's very on your face. Toh I met him and he's young, he's like very young aur jaise mujhe music ka passion hai, use iss cheez ka passion hai. He's into his science. I was going through a very bad phase in my life last year after the release of Mercy. Uske baad mujhe laga ke I'll leave music, I don't think I'll pursue music anymore. Toh kehte hai yeh ho hi nahi sakta, yeh music chod hi nahi sakta, he's going to come back and he's going to come back stronger. He said he's going to stop and rapping and start singing and then I came back and I sang Tareefan

Guess the one '90s song Badshah would like to re-do

Dil hai ke manta nahi!

Badshah's wife not a Badshah fan!

She doesn't like anything that I make. Yeh kyu kiya, isse accha toh original tha so she's not a huge fan of my music. She's not a fan at all of my music!

Badshah's love for Raveena Tandon!

What a lady! You know she's beautiful as well. She’s just naturally sexy…her voice, the way she looks, her hair, the way she conducts herself, it’s so sexy. Like so feminine, so confident, WOW!

Badshah loves to give this one thing to people he loves

Meko na yeh bada shonk hai logo ko joote dene ka. Jo log mujhe acche lagte hai mera mann karta hai main unhe joote de du

Net worth of Badshah's shoes!

1.5 crores! I love shoes, that I my only vice when it comes to spending.

Which biggie does Badshah want to collaborate with next?

I really want to collaborate with Kumar Sanu sir and I’m doing it. I really want to work with Asha mam. I want to collaborate with Sunidhi mam. Inke saath collaborate karne mein jo mazza hai na who hai hi nahi kahin

Badshah performing at a big wedding with Beyonce?

My manager got a call and she never told me that I’m going to be performing on the same day as Beyonce. This is going to be exciting. Where is this happening by the way?

Badshah was offered a Karan Johar Film?

So I and Karan sir were doing a show together where he was like Badshah I’m going to sign you for a film. I thought he was joking. Then Varun (VD) was on the set as well and they were like don't you think he fits the part? Ya ya...and he says no I’m seriously gonna sign you and I was like okay what is this role? He says it’s of a Punjabi guy who cannot satisfy his wife. And he was like you fit. HOW DO I FIT? I think it was Vicky's role in Lust Stories.

The hottie Badshah thinks of as a big sister

I was on a tour with her (Katrina Kaif) and mujhe unse bade elder sisterly vibes aate hai. I had a different perception of her in my mind and as soon as I met her, as soon as I saw her the vibe that she has sexy, hot, she is but ek who wali vibe hai

'Wannabe Badshah' according to Badshah

Karan Johar

Worst dancer on a Badshah song according to Badshah

Siddharth Malhotra!

