This actor can't wait to watch Kartik Aaryan's Luka Chuppi

bollywood

If there is one film which has got everyone talking about, is Kartik Aaryan's Luka Chuppi

Kartik Aaryan

If there is one film which has got everyone talking about, is Kartik Aaryan's Luka Chuppi. The film which deals with live-in-relationships has drawn audiences to the cinema halls and has been doing tremendous business at the box-office. Everyone is raving about the film and one cannot forget the #GudduKiBidaai scene, a hashtag and the scene which has got netizens talking about.

For those who still don't know what we're talking about, the Guddu Ki Bidaai is a scene from the film where Kartik Aaryan's character, Guddu, is seen leaving the house to move in with his girlfriend. In the scene, Kartik very dramatically meets his family members before departing, with the melodramatic song Sajan Ghar Main Chali playing in the background from Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hain Koun! While the original track which made parents cry buckets of tears, has made everyone roll on their seat with laughter in Luka Chuppi. Recently one of Kartik Aaryan's fan club posted a short glimpse of this scene on their twitter handle and soon Renuka Shahane replied to it. The actress who stars in the original track and plays the emotional bride, replied to the tweet saying 'Hahaha….I must see #LukaChuppi' Now that's super-cute.

While everyone is raving about this film, we're sure this particular scene and film will please the veteran actress too. Luka Chuppi has done great business at the box-office and is inching towards Rs 50 crores in just 5 days. Hats off to Kartik Aaryan and his great act in the film.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan after Luka Chuppi's success: In a position to choose from better projects today

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates