This Indian restaurant in Bangkok is ranked No. 1 restaurant in Asia, again

Tandoori lamb chops. Pic courtesy/ Gaggan Facebook page

Indian cuisine restaurant Gaggan in Bangkok has again topped the list of "Asia's 50 Best Restaurants" for a fourth consecutive year.

The winners were announced at a ceremony at Wynn Palace in Macau on Tuesday night.

The Indian eatery, operated by chef Gaggan Anand, eclipsed stiff competition from Tokyo's Den and Florilege, which took second and third spots respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Asia's 50 Best Restaurants" list was voted by a 300-member committee, whose members included food writers, chefs, restaurateurs and gourmands from across the region.



Quail Chettinad roast. Pic courtesy/ Gaggan Facebook page

Members based their decisions upon their dining experiences of the past 18 months to list their favourite restaurants.

A restaurant from the Macau Special Administrative Region, Jade Dragon, was also included this year.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macau Special Administrative Region government Tourism Office, said at the ceremony that Macau was committed to promoting creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable development.



Mango snowball. Pic courtesy/ Gaggan Facebook page

Fernandes added that it was also seeking exchange, innovation, cross-field collaborations while treasuring traditions and training the next generations of culinary talent.

Macau had one restaurant, Robuchon au Dome, in the list of "Asia's 50 Best Restaurants" in the first four years. In 2017, two local restaurants, Jade Dragon and The Tasting Room, were ranked on the regional list.

Launched in 2013, "Asia's 50 Best Restaurants" list was the regional version of the famous list of "The World's 50 Best Restaurants" since 2002.

