This is how Amitabh Bachchan behaved on the sets of Badla

Amitabh Bachchan is known the world over for his varied body of work. But he is also renowned as one of the most humble superstars of Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan

Giving yet another testimony of his down to earth behaviour, during the shoot of his upcoming film Badla, Amitabh Bachchan had distinctive set meals with the crew of the film.

Not only this, when the crew organised a special meal or healthy food for the actor, Amitabh would often insist to have a set meal - meals that the entire cast and crew would have. The actor did not like anything ordered for him separately, and he would often sit with the team and have lunch. The actor who keeps a low profile likes to be part of the crew.

Badla marks the second association of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu after the critically acclaimed and much-loved Pink. The film will also mark the debut of a very talented Malayalam actor, Tony Luke. The glimpses of the trailer showcase Taapsee Pannu as Naina Sethi, who seeks revenge in her journey to find the truth. Amitabh will once again portray the character of a lawyer in the crime thriller.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, produced by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri. The crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The film is slated for release on March 8, 2019.

