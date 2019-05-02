This is how Suhana Khan reacted to bestie Ananya Panday's Student Of The Year 2 trailer

bollywood

Suhana Khan is Ananya Panday's best friend, and the teenagers are often spotted hanging out together

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ananyapanday.

The trailer of Ananya Panday's debut film Student of The Year 2 was released nearly two weeks ago, and ever since then, she, along with the co-stars Tara Sutaria, and Tiger Shroff are on a non-stop promotional spree. The trailer was warmly received by the industry insiders. However, Ananya Panday shares a great bond with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and her reaction to Student of The Year 2 trailer is of utmost importance to Ananya.

In an interview with in.com, Ananya Panday shared how Suhana Khan's reacted after watching her debut film's trailer. The newbie said: "She (Suhana Khan) was really happy when she first saw me in the trailer of Student Of The Year 2."

Also Read: Ananya Panday shares old photo of Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda

The debutant also gave a whisk about Suhana's acting aspirations and told the portal, "We are sisters and we don't have serious talks, so no word of advice from my end to her but she's going to the New York City for her acting course and I am sure she will do well when she makes her debut."

Not just this, considering how close-knit bond they (Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor) share, the former made a request that if any filmmaker is looking out to make a film on friendship, then they should consider this girl gang. "If any director is planning to make a film on three best friends, please cast me, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan."

When Chunky Panday's daughter, Ananya was further asked about her Bollywood entry, she stated, "I am a filmy baccha (kid), and I always wanted to do it (act in films). When we were kids, we used to play all 'acting' games and that is the little bit of acting course I did. Karan offered me this film, I went through the audition and got the role."

Helmed by Punit Malhotra, Student of The Year 2 releases on May 10, 2019.

Also Read: Get the polka dot retro look right just like Ananya Panday

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates