This is what Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are spending on their wedding

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to exchange their vows at a plush destination

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

A close-knit affair with an extremely high level of privacy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is set to tie the knot on November 14 and 15 at the Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Italy.

As per the reports, the much-loved Bollywood couple will have two wedding ceremonies. Since Deepika is a South Indian and Ranveer is of Sindhi-Punjabi origin, the two families have decided to follow the customs practised by both communities. A South Indian wedding has been planned for November 14, complete with Kannadiga rituals. The next day will see the couple solemnise their relationship as per the customs of a North Indian wedding (Anant Karaj). Only a selected few are invited from the film fraternity, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan.

As per the reports by India Today, on Monday morning, twelve florists were specially flown in from Florence to decorate Villa del Balbianello. Incidentally, the couple and their families are not staying at the villa, but at a luxury resort on the east side of Lake Como, a village of Blevio. It is said to be 40-45 minutes away from the venue, but it is a shorter commute if travelled by ferry.

The report also says that the resort has 75 rooms with four restaurants and bars, including an alfresco terrace overlooking the lake, four conference rooms, a spa, indoor swimming pool, outdoor floating pool on the lake and is surrounded by a luxuriant botanic park over an area of approximately 26,000 square metres.

The Bollywood couple and their families are using golf carts to commute inside the expensive resort, which already has been studded with heavy security.

The average cost of a room at the luxury property is 400 euros, which goes around Rs 33,000. Considering that it has 75 rooms, Ranveer and Deepika are spending a whopping Rs 24,75,000 per day. For a week, DeepVeer would be spending Rs 1,73,25,000.

It is also said that the property has been booked till November 17, which is the day before the resort closes for the season. It will reopen in the next year in March, making Ranveer-Deepika's marriage function the last event of the season.

