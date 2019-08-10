This is when Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 is set to release

bollywood

Rani Mukerji's performance in the first film was widely appreciated and applauded. In the first film, Rani had taken on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket.

Rani Mukerji has recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming cop drama, Mardaani 2. Sequel to the 2014 Mardaani, Mardaani 2 will once again see Rani in her bold, fearless cop avatar. The much-awaited edge-of-the-seat entertainer is all set to release this year. YRF recently announced the release date of the movie.

In the sequel, Rani will fight a 21-year-old menacing villain who exudes pure evil. There's a lot of excitement and anticipation to see who the villain is going to be and what else the movie has in store for us. One thing we can say for sure, Aditya Chopra will launch the new face as the antagonist.

The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first Mardaani film. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 was shot extensively in Jaipur and parts of Rajasthan. This will be Rani's next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Rani had said in an interview, "I'm grateful and humbled that Hichki won the hearts of audiences in India, in China and worldwide. I'm picking films that appeal to my heart, that appeal to me as an actor. I think it's my good fortune that I have been able to select scripts out of the ones that I have got and I am fortunate that the directors and the writers have thought of me to play these characters. I have been lucky to have received the right script at the right time. I have enjoyed telling a story to the audience because if you are making a socially relevant film, we are making it for the audience."

