This Mukesh Ambani-Isha Ambani throwback photo sets father-daughter goals!

Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani share a very close bond and this photo from the past proves it yet again. Have you seen it?

Pic/Instagram

Fathers and daughters share a bond that cannot be compared to any other. Fathers are the first superheroes for a daughter and this throwback picture of Isha Ambani and Mukesh Ambani proves it right!

We were not yet done drooling over pictures from Isha's wedding but we got hold of her throwback picture with her daddy dearest.

In a candid picture, Isha and her father are seen dancing as Isha smiles for the camera.

View this post on Instagram Happy Father's Day âÂ¤ï¸Â #LoveYou Dad âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Isha Ambani (@ishaambanis) onJun 16, 2019 at 11:37am PDT

Mukesh Ambani had given a speech on Isha's engagement day which was straight out of his heart.

He had said, "The last weekend, thanks to our dear Isha, has been a whirlwind and a surprise for all of us and we are still recovering from it."

Isha is definitely a darling daughter of the Ambani family. She tied the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018.

