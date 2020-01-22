This rare picture from the sets of Mughal-E-Azam shared by Rishi Kapoor will amaze you

There are movies, then there are memorable movies. Then there is Mughal-E-Azam. The Prithviraj Kapoor, Madhubala, and Dilip Kumar classic is often cited among the finest in Bollywood cinematic history. It's been 60 years since its release but fans still remember the lavish sets, heavy dialogues, memorable music, and soulful songs.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor relieved his Mughal-E-Azam memory by sharing a rare picture from the sets of K Asif directorial. The black-and-white group photograph which seems to be clicked inside the Sheesh Mahal that was created for the movie. In the picture, Prithviraj Kapoor (who played Akbar) is seen posing with director K Asif. Alongside him is Italian filmmaker Roberto Rossellini, Madhubala (who played the iconic character of Anarkali) and Dilip Kumar in his character of Salim.

Sharing the picture on his Twitter handle, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "For the film "Mughal-e-Azam" aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr. K. Asif and his actors. [sic]"

Are you excited to see the rare iconic picture? Take a look:

For the film “Mughal-e-Azam” aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr. K. Asif and his actors. pic.twitter.com/LmWWIx6IYz — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 21, 2020

The moment he uploaded this picture, fans poured there love in the comment section, reliving their Mughal-E-Azam moment. Some social media users thanked senior Kapoor for sharing this rare piece, while for some, Madhubala's beauty and handsome face of Dilip Kumar was enough. Others took notice of Prithviraj Kapoor's elegance.

It’s just a coincidence that I was watching this legendary movie over the weekend. It still has impact on its audience. The costumes, the dialogues, the screenplay, the cinematography were all way ahead of its time. It’s ahead of its time even today. This one will never get old. — Prakash Marwal (@PrakashMarwal) January 21, 2020

"How Madhubala ji is looking smitten by Dilip Kumar ....wish that love story had been a Happy ending", wrote one user with a sad emoji.

How Madhubala ji is looking smitten by Dilip Kumar ....wish that love story had been a Happy ending :( — Niraj Singhvi (@RealSinghvi) January 21, 2020

While another user wrote, "There cannot be another Taj Mahal, there cannot be another Kohinoor and likewise there cannot be another Mughal-e-Azam."

There cannot be another Taj Mahal, there cannot be another Kohinoor and likewise there cannot be another Mughal-e-Azam — Rajeev Deshmukh (@rajeev_deshmukh) January 21, 2020

Another user commented: "See how madhubala maam is looking dilip sahab pure love."

See how madhubala maam is looking dilip sahab pure love — Lhasa boy (@sunstarex) January 21, 2020

Upon its release on August 5, 1960, the film broke box office records in India and became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, a distinction it held for several decades. The film swept the awards ceremonies that year, winning one National Film Award and three Filmfare Awards.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi in The Body. Although the film failed at the box office, his acting was appreciated.

Earlier, on January 14, Rishi lost his elder sister Ritu Nanda after a long battle with cancer. She was 71. Ritu married Rajan Nanda in 1969, and the duo was blessed with two kids Nikhil Nanda and Natasha Nanda. Nikhil married Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan.

