This Sushmita Sen's video with 101-year young grandma is winning the internet

Taking to her Instagram, Sushmita Sen uploaded a video, wherein she can be seen talking and sitting on the floor beside an old lady and other women.

A screenshot from Sushmita Sen's video on Instagram with 101-year-old grandmother

Known for her noble deeds and simplicity, Indian beauty queen and actress Sushmita Sen again surprised her fans by celebrating Daughter's Day with a '101-year young grandma'.

She wrote, "Love and blessings to me is the ultimate wealth. I am beyond fortunate, to often meet people, who know how to shower it unconditionally and abundantly. Thank you @pritam_shikhare for this enriching experience of home, farmlife, yummy food, family, friends. And our 101-year young grandma 'I will return again'. (sic)"

The diva is a mother of two girls, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. Sushmita Sen has recently opened up on her journey as a single mother, whom she said has not been an easy ride as fighting for who you are has its own difficulties.

Often, Sushmita is looked up to as an epitome of strength. Sushmita told IANS, "There is an aspect to what they say which I don't take personally... As in they are talking about me, and there are certain amazing qualities in the way I have lived my life, but then you also have to be me to know that it's not an easy ride. It has its own difficulties to fight for who you are."

"It's not an easy job, but you keep doing it for 25 years and it becomes a habit. And you are just accepted post that," added the mother of two adopted daughters.

