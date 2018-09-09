Move over Nora Fatehi, Sushmita Sen's hot belly dance on Dilbar is breaking the internet

bollywood

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram account to do a sexy belly dance on Nora Fatehi's new track Dilbar

Sushmita Sen

Nora Fatehi's sizzling belly dancing on the recreated version of Sushmita Sen's song 'Dilbar' in Satyameva Jayate, was an instant hit. The song became a rage on social media with people coming up with their own versions of belly dance as well. While Dilbar was originally picturised on Sushmita and Sanjay Kapoor in the film Sirf Tum, the modern version of the song had an Arabic theme. It featured Nora doing belly dancing and sharing screen space with actor John Abraham.

While Sushmita Sen had not commented on the reprised version earlier, we guess, she had a different style to react to the song! Recently, Sush took to Instagram to show off her amazing dancing skills while she was working out. And guess what? Sen was belly dancing on none other than the recreated version of Dilbar.

In terms of acting, Sushmita's last big screen appearances were in the 2010 Bollywood film No Problem and in Bengali film Nirbak. Talking about making a comeback, she recently said, "I am finally reading lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am closer to signing it."

Also Read: Sushmita Sen: Fighting For Who You Are Has Its Own Difficulties

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates