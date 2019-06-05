This throwback photo of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff shared by Tiger is too precious

bollywood

Tiger Shroff shared a throwback photo of parents Jackie and Ayesha to commemorate their wedding anniversary, which falls on the same date as Ayesha's birthday. Take a look at the super adorable photo!

Ayesha Shroff and Jackie Shroff. Pic/instagram.com/tigerjackieshroff

It's Jackie and Ayesha Shroff's wedding anniversary, today, June 5, and it's Ayesha's 59th birthday too! Doting son Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to wish his parents a happy anniversary, and mum Ayesha, a happy birthday.

Tiger shared a lovely throwback photo of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff and captioned it as, "Happiest birthday to the besttt mom ever love you most mama...and daddy and happy anniversary! So lucky to have you two! @ayeshashroff @apnabhidu"

The sepia-toned picture shows a young Jackie and Ayesha looking hip and uber-cool flaunting the fashion of that time. Don't they look awesome together?

The couple's daughter and Tiger's sister, Krishna, too, took to Instagram to wish her parents and her mum on their special day. She shared a picture of herself with mum Ayesha and wrote, "Found this little gem from the MFN1 archives. Happiest birthday to the Queen! I love you so much, mama bear."

Krishna shared the same sepia-toned picture of Jackie and Ayesha to wish them on their anniversary. She wrote, "Happy anniversary to the true OGs!"

See photos: Tiger-Krishna, Ananya-Ahan, Jessey-Jamie Lever at Student Of The Year 2 special screening in Juhu

Ayesha Shroff was a model who later turned producer and co-owns a media company with her husband; the company is named Jackie Shroff Entertainment Limited.

Tiger Shroff shares a great camaraderie with daddy Jackie, which was visible on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, season 5. While the Baaghi boy is a reserved and disciplined 'Student,' Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, is a total fun-loving and jolly person. Karan was seen advising Tiger to take some tips from his father.

Also read: Tiger Shroff: Not many have been a part of a franchise so early in their career

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates