This throwback photo of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff shared by Tiger is too precious
Tiger Shroff shared a throwback photo of parents Jackie and Ayesha to commemorate their wedding anniversary, which falls on the same date as Ayesha's birthday. Take a look at the super adorable photo!
It's Jackie and Ayesha Shroff's wedding anniversary, today, June 5, and it's Ayesha's 59th birthday too! Doting son Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to wish his parents a happy anniversary, and mum Ayesha, a happy birthday.
Tiger shared a lovely throwback photo of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff and captioned it as, "Happiest birthday to the besttt mom ever love you most mama...and daddy and happy anniversary! So lucky to have you two! @ayeshashroff @apnabhidu"
The sepia-toned picture shows a young Jackie and Ayesha looking hip and uber-cool flaunting the fashion of that time. Don't they look awesome together?
The couple's daughter and Tiger's sister, Krishna, too, took to Instagram to wish her parents and her mum on their special day. She shared a picture of herself with mum Ayesha and wrote, "Found this little gem from the MFN1 archives. Happiest birthday to the Queen! I love you so much, mama bear."
Krishna shared the same sepia-toned picture of Jackie and Ayesha to wish them on their anniversary. She wrote, "Happy anniversary to the true OGs!"
See photos: Tiger-Krishna, Ananya-Ahan, Jessey-Jamie Lever at Student Of The Year 2 special screening in Juhu
Ayesha Shroff was a model who later turned producer and co-owns a media company with her husband; the company is named Jackie Shroff Entertainment Limited.
Tiger Shroff shares a great camaraderie with daddy Jackie, which was visible on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, season 5. While the Baaghi boy is a reserved and disciplined 'Student,' Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, is a total fun-loving and jolly person. Karan was seen advising Tiger to take some tips from his father.
Also read: Tiger Shroff: Not many have been a part of a franchise so early in their career
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Katrina Kaif on Bharat: It's the best role of my career
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas displays her perfect pins on the red carpet
- Kareena Kapoor: We celebrated women who broke stereotypes
- Sunny Leone to play a lawyer in spy thriller Helen
- Janhvi Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, Pooja Hegde sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Iulia Vantur, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu clicked in Bandra
- Super 30 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff laud Hrithik Roshan
- Madhuri Dixit wants to learn a new Kathak form
- Ayushmann Khurrana on IPS Manoj Malviya: He became the prototype of my character
- Deepika Padukone wraps up the shooting of Chhapaak
- Sabyasachi pens down the journey of his friendship with Deepika Padukone
- Rangita Pritish Nandy on Four More Shots Please: May explore friendship, or just one character
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Public Review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat gets a thumbs up!