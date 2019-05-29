Tiger Shroff: Not many have been a part of a franchise so early in their career

bollywood

Tiger Shroff will be a part of the third instalment of the action franchise Baaghi, which makes him the youngest actor to have a film franchise after his name, making him one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood

Baaghi has created a benchmark as the franchise that has given Bollywood it's youngest superstar in Tiger Shroff. Tiger Shroff is the face of this successful franchise, which has seen blockbuster numbers at the box office. Tiger is the only young actor in Bollywood to hold a franchise so early in his career.

Now, Tiger Shroff will be a part of the third instalment of the action franchise Baaghi, which makes him the youngest actor to have a film franchise after his name, making him one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood.

Talking about the same Tiger Shroff said, "Over the years, Baaghi has become my home ground. It's definitely a pressure that we have to scale up every time. Not many people have been a part of a franchise so early on their career, so the pressure was bigger because I had just stepped in the industry and my second project turned out to be a franchise film, and since then, I had to take that forward. Thanks to the audience that they accepted my work and while we are working on the next film, we are trying something new."

Tiger has gained a huge fan following with his acting chops, his consistency when it comes to his dance moves, and an attractive personality has made him one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood.

Winning the label of Student of the Year after the release of the film, Tiger Shroff as Rohan has captivated the audience with his stellar performance. After the humongous success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 and an official remake of Rambo.

