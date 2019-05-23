Marking five years of Heropanti, Tiger Shroff's trajectory as a star is worthy of all praises!

bollywood

Tiger Shroff, who began his career with Heropanti has really grown in these five years and here's how

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff

Popularly, the faith of a project rests with others like the director, writer etc but it seems true that if a project has Tiger who has proven his mettle not just with action but non-action genres as well, will lead the project to have a rocket opening. The entrenched popularity the actor holds ranges wide across the population where he resonates equally amongst the children as he does with the families which makes him a star with a Pan India appeal.

Even after being compared to veteran actors like Ajay Devgan with the head on projects- Student of the Year 2 and De De Pyaar De at the box office, Tiger has shown bigger numbers on the box office registering a way bigger first-day opening. Tiger is the youngest actor who carries projects single-handedly and has the highest collections in comparison to his contemporaries like Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor amongst the rest.

Marking the occasion, Tiger shared his memories on social media. Here's what he said:

Happy anniv to my partner in crime in this whole crazy journey! so grateful that i started my journey with u & shared some of d best experiences & so many firsts with u! So inspired & proud to see u grow frm strength to strength. Lots of lv alwys @kritisanon

â¤#5YearsOfHeropanti pic.twitter.com/F6NtlnJTfw — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 23, 2019

Blessed to have started my journey with you, and couldn’t have asked for more! Thank you so much for holding my hand throughout this whole journey that couldnt have been manifested or possible without you heres to many more to come together! Love u pa ji â¤ #5YearsOfHeropanti pic.twitter.com/jiayfVt2sB — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 23, 2019

My father in the industry, my mentor, my friend, my guide and my boss! Thank you for giving me life and always putting me in line and putting up with all my decisions no matter how wrong! And ofcourse thank you for giving me my biggest successes. Love you sir â¤#5YearsOfHeropanti pic.twitter.com/Qi5U2ZehqY — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 23, 2019

With the five years of his debut, Heropanti, it is pertinent to say that within five years of a period the achievement of hearts, audience and numbers Tiger has shown is definitely that of a star who is already ruling all across.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2, helmed by Punit Malhotra. Apart from Tiger, this film also marked the debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday (daughter of Chunky Panday). Now he will be seen in a biopic of the celebrated football player, Bhaichung Bhutia. This is one of its first for Tiger Shroff to essay somebody else's life on the 70 mm.

Tiger Shroff is currently working on his YRF's dance film with Hrithik Roshan. The actor will then proceed to Baaghi 3 and Rambo remake.

