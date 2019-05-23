Marking five years of Heropanti, Tiger Shroff's trajectory as a star is worthy of all praises!

Published: May 23, 2019, 18:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Tiger Shroff, who began his career with Heropanti has really grown in these five years and here's how

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff

Popularly, the faith of a project rests with others like the director, writer etc but it seems true that if a project has Tiger who has proven his mettle not just with action but non-action genres as well, will lead the project to have a rocket opening. The entrenched popularity the actor holds ranges wide across the population where he resonates equally amongst the children as he does with the families which makes him a star with a Pan India appeal.

Even after being compared to veteran actors like Ajay Devgan with the head on projects- Student of the Year 2 and De De Pyaar De at the box office, Tiger has shown bigger numbers on the box office registering a way bigger first-day opening. Tiger is the youngest actor who carries projects single-handedly and has the highest collections in comparison to his contemporaries like Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor amongst the rest. 

Marking the occasion, Tiger shared his memories on social media. Here's what he said:

With the five years of his debut, Heropanti, it is pertinent to say that within five years of a period the achievement of hearts, audience and numbers Tiger has shown is definitely that of a star who is already ruling all across.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2, helmed by Punit Malhotra. Apart from Tiger, this film also marked the debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday (daughter of Chunky Panday). Now he will be seen in a biopic of the celebrated football player, Bhaichung Bhutia. This is one of its first for Tiger Shroff to essay somebody else's life on the 70 mm. 

Tiger Shroff is currently working on his YRF's dance film with Hrithik Roshan. The actor will then proceed to Baaghi 3 and Rambo remake.

