This time it's quirky masks that caught Anand Mahindra's attention

Businessman Anand Mahindra is known for his amusing commentary on quirky internet stuff and this time it is masks that have left him “speechless.”

He shared a picture of masks with the words “ladkiwale” and “ladkewale” printed on them and didn’t know how to react to this innovative idea.

“I don’t know whether to be amused or horrified,” read the caption shared alongside the image. Mahindra further wrote, “Sach mein, ye masks ne meri bolti band kar di (Really, these masks have left me speechless).

I don’t know whether to be amused or horrified. Sach mein, ye masks ne meri bolti band kar di... pic.twitter.com/f0KqztJYVI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 28, 2020

Ever since the pandemic started, companies have gone out of their way to manufacture creative masks to keep up with the changing times and fashion.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted

One person said, “Amazing how our imaginations work”. “Amused or horrified but definitely not surprised,” read another comment under the post.

Another one stated, “And one more, labelled ‘gatecrashers’”.

